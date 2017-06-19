Karen Mathews Davis, Revered Victim o...

Karen Mathews Davis, Revered Victim of Anti-Government Yahoos, Is Hate Hoaxer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Right Wing News

As much as social justice warriors enjoy indulging in hate hoaxes, these are not fun and games when innocent people get sent to jail for events that may never have occurred : On June 1, Karen Mathews Davis pleaded guilty to composing fake death threats, mailing them to herself, then lying to federal agents. That fakery could land the 68-year-old in prison for five years, possibly longer if prosecutors take a second look at her career as the heroic victim of right-wing terrorists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baker City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beautiful Town (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sherry 1
Feet pics (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lonely feet 1
News Message Delivered (Feb '16) Feb '16 many watching lis... 1
HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (Jun '15) Jun '15 Karen 2
In rural Oregon, an education crisis slowly str... (Feb '14) Jun '15 The Ace of Spades 2
News OSP trooper rescues woman, 81, from E. Oregon h... (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Ace of Spades 1
HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (May '15) May '15 Karen 2
See all Baker City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baker City Forum Now

Baker City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baker City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Baker City, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,984,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC