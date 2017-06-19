Karen Mathews Davis, Revered Victim of Anti-Government Yahoos, Is Hate Hoaxer

As much as social justice warriors enjoy indulging in hate hoaxes, these are not fun and games when innocent people get sent to jail for events that may never have occurred : On June 1, Karen Mathews Davis pleaded guilty to composing fake death threats, mailing them to herself, then lying to federal agents. That fakery could land the 68-year-old in prison for five years, possibly longer if prosecutors take a second look at her career as the heroic victim of right-wing terrorists.

