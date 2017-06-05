The importance of being transparent about healthcare costs
The author argues that the Oregon Health Authorities' rates for care organizations are "all over the map. For example, he writes, the rate established for a 19- to 44-year-old in Baker City is nearly double the rate set for that same age group living in Grants Pass As a consultant to independent physicians and health care providers in Oregon, I pay close attention to how insurance rates, premiums and reimbursements are set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Baker City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beautiful Town (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sherry
|1
|Feet pics (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lonely feet
|1
|Message Delivered (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|many watching lis...
|1
|HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Karen
|2
|In rural Oregon, an education crisis slowly str... (Feb '14)
|Jun '15
|The Ace of Spades
|2
|OSP trooper rescues woman, 81, from E. Oregon h... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Ace of Spades
|1
|HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (May '15)
|May '15
|Karen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baker City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC