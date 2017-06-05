The importance of being transparent a...

The importance of being transparent about healthcare costs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: OregonLive.com

The author argues that the Oregon Health Authorities' rates for care organizations are "all over the map. For example, he writes, the rate established for a 19- to 44-year-old in Baker City is nearly double the rate set for that same age group living in Grants Pass As a consultant to independent physicians and health care providers in Oregon, I pay close attention to how insurance rates, premiums and reimbursements are set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baker City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beautiful Town (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sherry 1
Feet pics (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lonely feet 1
News Message Delivered (Feb '16) Feb '16 many watching lis... 1
HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (Jun '15) Jun '15 Karen 2
In rural Oregon, an education crisis slowly str... (Feb '14) Jun '15 The Ace of Spades 2
News OSP trooper rescues woman, 81, from E. Oregon h... (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Ace of Spades 1
HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (May '15) May '15 Karen 2
See all Baker City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baker City Forum Now

Baker City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baker City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Baker City, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,770 • Total comments across all topics: 281,623,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC