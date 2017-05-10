Where and when is the 2017 solar eclipse happening in Oregon?
Most people have heard something about the total solar eclipse crossing Oregon and the continental United States this summer, but for many two simple questions linger: Where can I see it, and when is it happening? It's still several months away, but you might want to take this opportunity to block out the date and figure out the other big question: how you're going to navigate through the traffic and crowds to see it. The solar eclipse will happen on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Baker City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beautiful Town (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sherry
|1
|Feet pics (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lonely feet
|1
|Message Delivered (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|many watching lis...
|1
|HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Karen
|2
|In rural Oregon, an education crisis slowly str... (Feb '14)
|Jun '15
|The Ace of Spades
|2
|OSP trooper rescues woman, 81, from E. Oregon h... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Ace of Spades
|1
|HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (May '15)
|May '15
|Karen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baker City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC