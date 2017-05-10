Where and when is the 2017 solar ecli...

Where and when is the 2017 solar eclipse happening in Oregon?

Most people have heard something about the total solar eclipse crossing Oregon and the continental United States this summer, but for many two simple questions linger: Where can I see it, and when is it happening? It's still several months away, but you might want to take this opportunity to block out the date and figure out the other big question: how you're going to navigate through the traffic and crowds to see it. The solar eclipse will happen on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

