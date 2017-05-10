Movie Time
About - A woman lands a dream job at a powerful tech company called The Circle, only to uncover a nefarious agenda that will affect the lives of her friends, family and that of humanity; Stars - Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Karen Gillian; Director - James Ponsoldt About - Finding himself dumped after 25 years of marriage, a man who made a career of seducing rich, older women must move in with his estranged sister, where he begins to learn the value of family; Stars - Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek, Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell; Director - Ken Marino We'll have more later, but the late, great chef from Portland - and the namesake of the awards - is the subject of Portland filmmaker Beth Federici's documentary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Baker City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beautiful Town (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sherry
|1
|Feet pics (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lonely feet
|1
|Message Delivered (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|many watching lis...
|1
|HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Karen
|2
|In rural Oregon, an education crisis slowly str... (Feb '14)
|Jun '15
|The Ace of Spades
|2
|OSP trooper rescues woman, 81, from E. Oregon h... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Ace of Spades
|1
|HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (May '15)
|May '15
|Karen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baker City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC