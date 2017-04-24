Mental hospital doctors suspected for years accused killer was faking, records show
State doctors suspected nearly 20 years ago that Anthony W. Montwheeler was feigning mental illness to avoid prison, newly disclosed records show. The records, a portion of state files on Montwheeler, give no indication that officials acted on that suspicion until Montwheeler admitted his ruse two years ago.
Read more at OregonLive.com.
