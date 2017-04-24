Accused killer's records would have been secret under law now proposed
Legislation rushed through a House committee last week would keep the public from seeing state records such as those recently released concerning accused killer Anthony W. Montwheeler. House Bill 2836 would revise the Oregon Public Records Law to exempt from disclosure medical records provided to the state Psychiatric Security Review Board.
