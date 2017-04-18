9 hotels accused of false advertising...

9 hotels accused of false advertising ahead of solar eclipse

The Miami Herald

Officials are investigating nine Oregon hotels that travelers claim cancelled their room reservations and inflated prices ahead of a summer 2017 solar eclipse. More than a dozen people have filed complaints against nine hotels to the Oregon Department of Justice, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported on Monday .

