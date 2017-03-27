6 Eastern Oregon counties will no lon...

6 Eastern Oregon counties will no longer use cyanide traps

Read more: The Columbian

Six eastern Oregon counties say they are halting the use of cyanide traps to kill coyotes to protect the state's wolf population. The Baker City Herald reports that the USDA Wildlife Services and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife came to the agreement to stop the use cyanide traps in six counties after the accidental killing of a gray wolf in February.

