6 Eastern Oregon counties will no longer use cyanide traps
Six eastern Oregon counties say they are halting the use of cyanide traps to kill coyotes to protect the state's wolf population. The Baker City Herald reports that the USDA Wildlife Services and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife came to the agreement to stop the use cyanide traps in six counties after the accidental killing of a gray wolf in February.
Baker City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beautiful Town (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sherry
|1
|Feet pics (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lonely feet
|1
|Message Delivered (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|many watching lis...
|1
|HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Karen
|2
|In rural Oregon, an education crisis slowly str... (Feb '14)
|Jun '15
|The Ace of Spades
|2
|OSP trooper rescues woman, 81, from E. Oregon h... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Ace of Spades
|1
|HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (May '15)
|May '15
|Karen
|2
