Total solar eclipse coming to Oregon
Oregon will be the first to witness the total eclipse of the sun on Aug. 21, and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry has front row seats. Complete with science lectures, astronomy-related community groups, and dramatic drummers ringing in each stage of the eclipse, the museum is adding even more not-to-forget experiences to a memorable astronomical event.
