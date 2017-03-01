Total solar eclipse coming to Oregon

Total solar eclipse coming to Oregon

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Lake Oswego Review

Oregon will be the first to witness the total eclipse of the sun on Aug. 21, and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry has front row seats. Complete with science lectures, astronomy-related community groups, and dramatic drummers ringing in each stage of the eclipse, the museum is adding even more not-to-forget experiences to a memorable astronomical event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Oswego Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baker City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beautiful Town Oct '16 Sherry 1
Feet pics (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lonely feet 1
News Message Delivered (Feb '16) Feb '16 many watching lis... 1
HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (Jun '15) Jun '15 Karen 2
In rural Oregon, an education crisis slowly str... (Feb '14) Jun '15 The Ace of Spades 2
News OSP trooper rescues woman, 81, from E. Oregon h... (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Ace of Spades 1
HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (May '15) May '15 Karen 2
See all Baker City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baker City Forum Now

Baker City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baker City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Baker City, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,084 • Total comments across all topics: 279,314,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC