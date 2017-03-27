Oregon toddler survives after drownin...

Oregon toddler survives after drowning in pond

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: KOBI NBC5

His family is calling it a miracle after an Oregon toddler recovered after drowning in a pond close to home. While his parents and siblings were doing some work around the house, Matty wandered off and somehow got through a barbwire fence and into a pond.

