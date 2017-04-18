Japanese Garden Blooms, Village to Op...

Japanese Garden Blooms, Village to Open April 2

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Portland Tribune

Known for its lavish spring cherry blossoms and brilliant fall color, the Portland Japanese Garden will celebrate the grand opening of its $33.5 million expansion and remodel effort. The Cultural Village project kicked off in fall 2015 with a fundraising campaign, the garden's first-ever renovation since opening in 1963.

Baker City, OR

