Bigfoot in the Blues? Oregon man to s...

Bigfoot in the Blues? Oregon man to search in Blue Mountains

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: News Times

This March 2, 2017, photo shows a replica of a footprint cast made in 1967 in Northern California in Scot Violette's home in Baker City, Ore. Violette, who lives in Baker City, Oregon, and grew up nearby, plans to search for Bigfoot this summer in the northern Blue Mountains near Tollgate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baker City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beautiful Town (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sherry 1
Feet pics (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lonely feet 1
News Message Delivered (Feb '16) Feb '16 many watching lis... 1
HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (Jun '15) Jun '15 Karen 2
In rural Oregon, an education crisis slowly str... (Feb '14) Jun '15 The Ace of Spades 2
News OSP trooper rescues woman, 81, from E. Oregon h... (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Ace of Spades 1
HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (May '15) May '15 Karen 2
See all Baker City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baker City Forum Now

Baker City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baker City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Baker City, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,558 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC