Baker City Council amends ordinance o...

Baker City Council amends ordinance on MLK park to delete memorial deadline

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Advocate

The city council on Tuesday amended the ordinance renaming the park on Groom Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in order to remove a deadline on installing a memorial to the civil rights leader. The council voted 3-1 - with Charles Vincent, Glenda Bryant and Brenda Jackson in favor, Pete Heine voting against and Doris Alexander abstaining - to reenact and amend the ordinance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baker City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beautiful Town (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sherry 1
Feet pics (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lonely feet 1
News Message Delivered (Feb '16) Feb '16 many watching lis... 1
HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (Jun '15) Jun '15 Karen 2
In rural Oregon, an education crisis slowly str... (Feb '14) Jun '15 The Ace of Spades 2
News OSP trooper rescues woman, 81, from E. Oregon h... (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Ace of Spades 1
HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (May '15) May '15 Karen 2
See all Baker City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baker City Forum Now

Baker City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baker City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Baker City, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,156 • Total comments across all topics: 280,273,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC