Baker City Council amends ordinance on MLK park to delete memorial deadline
The city council on Tuesday amended the ordinance renaming the park on Groom Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in order to remove a deadline on installing a memorial to the civil rights leader. The council voted 3-1 - with Charles Vincent, Glenda Bryant and Brenda Jackson in favor, Pete Heine voting against and Doris Alexander abstaining - to reenact and amend the ordinance.
