Ice, snow close I-84 in Northeast Oregon

Ice, snow close I-84 in Northeast Oregon

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A stretch of Interstate 84 in Northeast Oregon remained closed Wednesday evening after several crashes, said the Oregon State Patrol. Snow, wind and icy conditions between Baker City and Ontario are "creating challenging driving conditions for all travelers," said the OSP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baker City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beautiful Town Oct '16 Sherry 1
Feet pics Jul '16 Lonely feet 1
News Message Delivered (Feb '16) Feb '16 many watching lis... 1
black/white border collie taken from rest area (Jun '15) Jun '15 SAH 1
HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (Jun '15) Jun '15 Karen 2
In rural Oregon, an education crisis slowly str... (Feb '14) Jun '15 The Ace of Spades 2
News OSP trooper rescues woman, 81, from E. Oregon h... (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Ace of Spades 1
See all Baker City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baker City Forum Now

Baker City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baker City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baker City, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,601 • Total comments across all topics: 278,055,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC