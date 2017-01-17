Ice, snow close I-84 in Northeast Oregon
A stretch of Interstate 84 in Northeast Oregon remained closed Wednesday evening after several crashes, said the Oregon State Patrol. Snow, wind and icy conditions between Baker City and Ontario are "creating challenging driving conditions for all travelers," said the OSP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baker City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beautiful Town
|Oct '16
|Sherry
|1
|Feet pics
|Jul '16
|Lonely feet
|1
|Message Delivered (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|many watching lis...
|1
|black/white border collie taken from rest area (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|SAH
|1
|HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Karen
|2
|In rural Oregon, an education crisis slowly str... (Feb '14)
|Jun '15
|The Ace of Spades
|2
|OSP trooper rescues woman, 81, from E. Oregon h... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|The Ace of Spades
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baker City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC