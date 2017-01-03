UPDATE 3-Holiday weather forecast mor...

UPDATE 3-Holiday weather forecast more naughty than nice for U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Reuters

A winter storm system sweeping the Pacific Northwest on Friday is expected to unleash heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds as it moves across much of the United States over the weekend, making holiday travel treacherous, forecasters said. The storm brought light snow and rain to Seattle in the Pacific Northwest as temperatures hovered around freezing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baker City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beautiful Town Oct '16 Sherry 1
Feet pics Jul '16 Lonely feet 1
News Message Delivered (Feb '16) Feb '16 many watching lis... 1
black/white border collie taken from rest area (Jun '15) Jun '15 SAH 1
HUGE HUGE Yard Sale!!!! (Jun '15) Jun '15 Karen 2
In rural Oregon, an education crisis slowly str... (Feb '14) Jun '15 The Ace of Spades 2
News OSP trooper rescues woman, 81, from E. Oregon h... (Jun '15) Jun '15 The Ace of Spades 1
See all Baker City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baker City Forum Now

Baker City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baker City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Baker City, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,611,590

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC