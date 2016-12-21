Oregon Trail Interpretive Center getting 170-year-old map
The fold out map inside the John C. Fremont book is displayed at the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretative Center in Baker City, Dec. 1. In this Dec. 1, 2016 photo, National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center Director Sarah LeCompte stands next to the J.C. Fremont book exhibit in the Center in Baker City, Ore. Through a partnership between the Library of Congress and the office of Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the 170-year-old, seven-section topographical map of the Oregon Trail that is bound into a book, has been secured for display at the Center.
