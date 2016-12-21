Oregon Trail Interpretive Center getting 170-year-old map - Thu, 08 Dec 2016 PST

The Oregon Trail Interpretive Center will be the new home of a book of historic pioneer maps thanks to Sen. Ron Wyden. Through a partnership between the Library of Congress and the office of the Oregon Democrat, the 170-year-old, seven-section topographical map of the Oregon Trail that is bound into a book, has been secured for display at the Interpretive Center on Flagstaff Hill about five miles east of Baker City.

