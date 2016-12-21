National Guard halts public events in...

National Guard halts public events in all lead-contaminated armories

Tuesday Dec 13

The National Guard is halting all community events in toxic armories across the country, taking significant steps to prevent lead exposure just a week after an investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive revealed that lead from indoor firing ranges contaminated hundreds of the buildings. The Guard issued an order setting imminent deadlines, pledging federal money for cleanups and launching a coordinated effort to gather details about contaminated buildings nationwide.

Baker City, OR

