Herd of 41 elk die in east Oregon after falling through ice
Officials say dozens of elk are dead after the herd fell through the ice at a reservoir in eastern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a Facebook post that 41 elk died Tuesday on the Powder River arm of Brownlee Reservoir.
