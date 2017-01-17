Herd of 41 elk die in east Oregon aft...

Herd of 41 elk die in east Oregon after falling through ice

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: WWSB

Officials say dozens of elk are dead after the herd fell through the ice at a reservoir in eastern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a Facebook post that 41 elk died Tuesday on the Powder River arm of Brownlee Reservoir.

