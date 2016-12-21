Drifting snow closes I-84 in Eastern ...

Drifting snow closes I-84 in Eastern Oregon

The state Department of Transportation closed Interstate 84 westbound between Ontario and Pendleton because of blowing, drifting snow from a major winter storm. Eastbound lanes were closed between Pendleton and Baker City.

