California company plans Oregon solar power farm

Thursday Dec 1

A California-based company hopes to start construction on a 23-acre solar power farm in eastern Oregon within the next few years. The Baker City Herald reports that residents of the small town of Unity gathered to discuss the proposed project on Tuesday.

