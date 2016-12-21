Blizzard-like conditions closes I-84 ...

Blizzard-like conditions closes I-84 between Baker City, Pendleton

Friday Dec 23

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed Interstate 84 on Dec. 23, 2016 between Baker City and Pendleton because of blizzard-like conditions, the agency announced on Twitter. The agency said at 10:30 a.m. there's zero visibility at Ladd Canyon between Baker City and LaGrande.

Baker City, OR

