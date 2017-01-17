Baker City shivers through coldest Ch...

Baker City shivers through coldest Christmas on record

Monday Dec 26

The Baker City Herald reports the temperature at the airport fell to 6 below zero in the final hour of Christmas. The previous record was 3 below zero, set on Christmas Day 1948.

