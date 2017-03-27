TSA employee charged with sending inappropriate text messages to teenager
A man is facing charges for allegedly sending hundreds of text messages, some of them sexual in nature, to a teenage girl. John Serak, 50, of Baden, was arraigned Tuesday night on charges of unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of communication facility, corruption of minors, criminal solicitation and criminal attempted indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.
