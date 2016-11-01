Ex-constable facing federal prison in...

Ex-constable facing federal prison in $1 million tax theft

Nov 1, 2016

A father of seven who resigned as constable and acknowledged gambling away more than $1 million he stole while working as an unpaid deputy for his tax collector wife faces sentencing by a federal judge in Pittsburgh. Court filings by his attorney and federal prosecutors suggest 57-year-old Keith Kristek will face at least three years in prison at Tuesday's sentencing.

