Six-member ladies ensemble to be in-concert in Bad Axe

The ladies ensemble, "Rejoice," will be in-concert at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 20 at the First Presbyterian Church, 112 E Woodworth St., Bad Axe. There is no charge for admission, but a love offering will be collected.

