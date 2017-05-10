Six-member ladies ensemble to be in-concert in Bad Axe
The ladies ensemble, "Rejoice," will be in-concert at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 20 at the First Presbyterian Church, 112 E Woodworth St., Bad Axe. There is no charge for admission, but a love offering will be collected.
