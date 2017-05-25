Hit-and-run driver strikes 2 Michigan walkers, killing 1

Authorities say a hit-and-run driver struck two people who were going for an early-morning stargazing walk in Michigan, killing one and seriously injuring the other. The Huron County sheriff's department says three people were walking about 2:30 a.m. Friday when two of them were struck by an SUV in Colfax Township, about 100 miles north of Detroit.

