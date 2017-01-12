Witter Springs Chronicles: The hat in...

Witter Springs Chronicles: The hat in the closet

Saturday Jan 7

This ghost story is part of my novel, “Resurrection.” I plan to publish it early next year…if I'm still around... and I certainly plan to be. It is also a true story.

