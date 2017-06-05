Infrastructure presents problems for Harvest Gold
The Apple Orchard Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association will have to address various problems with infrastructure after acquiring the system Infrastructure remains a problem for Harvest Gold The Apple Orchard Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association will have to address various problems with infrastructure after acquiring the system Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/06/05/infrastructure-remains-problem-harvest-gold/365664001/ FARMINGTON - Undersized water lines, broken meters, a condemned water storage tank and a failing water treatment plant are among the concerns facing the newly formed Apple Orchard Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association as it works on a transfer agreement to acquire water infrastructure from the AV Water Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Aztec Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09)
|Jun 26
|Rajalihi
|365
|Young male drowns in Farmington Lake (Aug '08)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|36
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|729
|Woman pleads to murder for role in drunken fight (May '09)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|54
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Jun 23
|Tim
|4
|Money grubbing City Gubbmint
|Jun 23
|Tim
|6
|Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08)
|May '17
|lje4357
|49
Find what you want!
Search Aztec Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC