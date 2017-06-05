Infrastructure presents problems for Harvest Gold

The Apple Orchard Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association will have to address various problems with infrastructure after acquiring the system Infrastructure remains a problem for Harvest Gold The Apple Orchard Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association will have to address various problems with infrastructure after acquiring the system Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/06/05/infrastructure-remains-problem-harvest-gold/365664001/ FARMINGTON - Undersized water lines, broken meters, a condemned water storage tank and a failing water treatment plant are among the concerns facing the newly formed Apple Orchard Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association as it works on a transfer agreement to acquire water infrastructure from the AV Water Co.

