Aztec will choose a new commissioner on Tuesday
Diana Mesch, who served from 2004 until 2012, and Sheri Rogers, who vacated the seat earlier this year, have applied for the position. Aztec will choose a new commissioner on Tuesday Diana Mesch, who served from 2004 until 2012, and Sheri Rogers, who vacated the seat earlier this year, have applied for the position.
Aztec Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09)
|Jun 26
|Rajalihi
|365
|Young male drowns in Farmington Lake (Aug '08)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|36
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|729
|Woman pleads to murder for role in drunken fight (May '09)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|54
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Jun 23
|Tim
|4
|Money grubbing City Gubbmint
|Jun 23
|Tim
|6
|Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08)
|May '17
|lje4357
|49
