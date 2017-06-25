Annual Relay for Life brings out small buta
Annual Relay for Life brings out small but determined crowd The Relay for Life of San Juan County took place Saturday night and Sunday morning in Farmington. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/06/25/annual-relay-life-brings-out-small-but-determined-crowd/427329001/ Event leader Mychelle McGee lights luminarias in the stands during Saturday's Relay for Life at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington football field.
Aztec Discussions
|NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09)
|Jun 26
|Rajalihi
|365
|Young male drowns in Farmington Lake (Aug '08)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|36
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|729
|Woman pleads to murder for role in drunken fight (May '09)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|54
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Jun 23
|Tim
|4
|Money grubbing City Gubbmint
|Jun 23
|Tim
|6
|Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08)
|May '17
|lje4357
|49
