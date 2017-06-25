Annual Relay for Life brings out small buta

Annual Relay for Life brings out small but determined crowd The Relay for Life of San Juan County took place Saturday night and Sunday morning in Farmington. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/06/25/annual-relay-life-brings-out-small-but-determined-crowd/427329001/ Event leader Mychelle McGee lights luminarias in the stands during Saturday's Relay for Life at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington football field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.