Annual Relay for Life brings out smal...

Annual Relay for Life brings out small buta

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Annual Relay for Life brings out small but determined crowd The Relay for Life of San Juan County took place Saturday night and Sunday morning in Farmington. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/06/25/annual-relay-life-brings-out-small-but-determined-crowd/427329001/ Event leader Mychelle McGee lights luminarias in the stands during Saturday's Relay for Life at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington football field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aztec Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09) Jun 26 Rajalihi 365
News Young male drowns in Farmington Lake (Aug '08) Jun 23 Tim 36
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Jun 23 Tim 729
News Woman pleads to murder for role in drunken fight (May '09) Jun 23 Tim 54
News New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer... Jun 23 Tim 4
Money grubbing City Gubbmint Jun 23 Tim 6
Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08) May '17 lje4357 49
See all Aztec Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aztec Forum Now

Aztec Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aztec Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Aztec, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC