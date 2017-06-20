2013 study offered menu of fixes to m...

2013 study offered menu of fixes to make U.S. 550 safer

Saturday Jun 17

A 2013 study for the New Mexico Department of Transportation proposed putting concrete or cable barriers in the middle of U.S. 550 as one of several possible ways to reduce the number of fatal collisions from vehicles crossing the highway's narrow median into oncoming traffic. Since that study, no barriers have been installed on the four-lane highway, which, The New Mexican reported June 11, has had a high number of fatal crashes in recent years caused by motorists crossing its 6-foot-wide paved median, which is five times narrower than recommended by the Federal Highway Administration.

