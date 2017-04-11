Petition filed to remove suspended judge

Petition filed to remove suspended judge

Tuesday Apr 11

A petition has been filed to remove suspended Aztec Magistrate Court Judge Connie Johnston from her judicial office. The New Mexico Judicial Standards Commission filed a petition with the New Mexico Supreme Court to remove suspended Aztec Magistrate Court Judge Connie Johnston from office.

