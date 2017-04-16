Lawsuit claims lack of medical care for injured student

Lawsuit claims lack of medical care for student A complaint alleges Aztec High School staff failed to provide immediate medical care for injured student. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2017/04/16/lawsuit-claims-lack-medical-care-student/100468516/ The lawsuit filed by the student's parent alleges high school staff failed to provide immediate medical care for a student injured in a fight FARMINGTON - A parent has filed a complaint against the Aztec Municipal School District, alleging Aztec High School staff failed to provide immediate medical assistance to a student who sustained injuries in a fight that left him with a "traumatic brain injury."

