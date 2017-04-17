Aztec city commissioner resigns from office
Aztec city commissioner resigns from office Aztec City Commissioner Sheri Rogers will step down on April 28. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2017/04/17/aztec-city-commissioner-resigns-office/100466124/ FARMINGTON - Aztec City Commissioner Sheri Rogers has submitted a letter of resignation after learning that the Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico requires that she resign as a commissioner because she is retiring from her county job at the police and fire dispatch center. Rogers said while learning about PERA requirements, she began to suspect that she no longer would be able to serve as a commissioner.
