Farmington teen and dog visit seniors each week FARMINGTON, N.M. - A New Mexico girl and her dog are making a big impression on residents at an assisted living community. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://lcsun.co/2nRxgxt In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017 photo, resident Irma Porter pets Lucy as she and her owner Alexandra Burnham visit residents at the Beehive Homes in Farmington, N.M. FARMINGTON, N.M. - A New Mexico girl and her dog are making a big impression on residents at an assisted living community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.