Suspended northern New Mexico judge found in contempt
A suspended northern New Mexico judge has been found in contempt of court after she failed to follow a court order. The Daily Times reports that Aztec Magistrate Court Judge Connie Johnston failed to provide recordings and transcripts of private conversations captured in the Aztec Magistrate Court building.
