Ministry reaches out to incarcerated ...

Ministry reaches out to incarcerated kids with music

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Ministry reaches out to incarcerated kids with music The Freedom in Music Project reaches out to kids in detention centers, using music and providing them with guitars The Risen Music Ministry will hold a fundraiser at Crash Music after performing at the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center The High Desert Blues Band travels the state performing for kids in detention centers for the Freedom in Music Project. The band, from left to right, is Tom Brown, Tim Lodge, Phil & Linda Oliveira, and Tony Martinez.

