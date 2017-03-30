Ministry reaches out to incarcerated kids with music
Ministry reaches out to incarcerated kids with music The Freedom in Music Project reaches out to kids in detention centers, using music and providing them with guitars Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2017/03/30/ministry-reaches-out-incarcerated-kids-music/99833414/ The Risen Music Ministry will hold a fundraiser at Crash Music after performing at the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center The High Desert Blues Band travels the state performing for kids in detention centers for the Freedom in Music Project. The band, from left to right, is Tom Brown, Tim Lodge, Phil & Linda Oliveira, and Tony Martinez.
