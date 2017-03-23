Lucero sentenced to 9 years in Bloomf...

Lucero sentenced to 9 years in Bloomfield shooting

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Charmaine Lucero was sentenced to 9 years in prison for the shooting of a 27-year-old man outside a grocery store. Lucero draws 9 years for Bloomfield shooting Charmaine Lucero was sentenced to 9 years in prison for the shooting of a 27-year-old man outside a grocery store.

