For Chris Carter, the Truth is Still Out There
Chris Carter is the creator of "The X-Files," a fictional TV show that follows FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigate the paranormal. Debuting in 1993, the series ran nine seasons, and critics and fans praised the show's cinematic quality, the result of substantive scripts, thoughtful acting, advanced special effects, and multiple camera viewpoints.
Aztec Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police substation opening on San Juan College c...
|Apr 12
|safespacfercopz
|1
|Kirtland Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|16
|Noland agrees to return as interim CCSD leader (Aug '09)
|Apr 3
|Loritagirl
|46
|Mother, son who drowned were from Farmington (Jun '11)
|Mar 30
|Saawya
|38
|Pelosi hypocritical?
|Mar 24
|Anti-death panel
|4
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Mar 22
|Non stop
|1
|WTG San Juan Regional ER
|Mar 18
|mercycustomernow
|1
