Farmington teen and dog visit seniors each week

In this Tuesday, March 7, 2007 photo, Alexandra Burnham waits with her dog Lucy before visiting residents, at the Beehive Homes in Farmington, N.M. In this Tuesday, March 7, 2007 photo, Alexandra Burnham waits with her dog Lucy before visiting residents, at the Beehive Homes in Farmington, N.M. In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017 photo, BeeHive Homes resident Mary Tyson, left, pets Lucy during a visit with her owner Alexandra Burnham at the Beehive Homes in Farmington, N.M. less In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017 photo, BeeHive Homes resident Mary Tyson, left, pets Lucy during a visit with her owner Alexandra Burnham at the Beehive Homes in Farmington, N.M. In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017 photo, resident Irma Porter pets Lucy as she and her owner Alexandra Burnham visit residents at the Beehive Homes in Farmington, N.M. FARMINGTON, N.M. - A New Mexico girl and her dog are making a big impression ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.