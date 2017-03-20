Burrows convicted of murdering Daniel Boone
Burrows convicted of murdering Daniel Boone A jury has found Kenneth Burrows guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Daniel Boone. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/20/burrows-convicted-murdering-daniel-boone/99431294/ Burrows was charged on Oct. 27, 2015, in the death of Daniel Boone, who was lured out of a Flora Vista home and shot to death.
