Boone murder trial witness: Burrows talked about shooting
A witness testified that Kenneth Burrows told him that Burrows shot someone twice after luring them out of a house. Witness says defendant talked about a shooting A witness testified that Kenneth Burrows told him that Burrows shot someone twice after luring them out of a house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aztec Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police substation opening on San Juan College c...
|Apr 12
|safespacfercopz
|1
|Kirtland Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|16
|Noland agrees to return as interim CCSD leader (Aug '09)
|Apr 3
|Loritagirl
|46
|Mother, son who drowned were from Farmington (Jun '11)
|Mar 30
|Saawya
|38
|Pelosi hypocritical?
|Mar 24
|Anti-death panel
|4
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Mar 22
|Non stop
|1
|WTG San Juan Regional ER
|Mar 18
|mercycustomernow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aztec Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC