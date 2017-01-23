Storm prompts two-hour school delays San Juan County schools will start two-hours late today because of bad driving conditions related to a storm. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2017/01/23/storm-prompts-two-hour-school-delays/96942710/ FARMINGTON - San Juan County schools will start two-hours late today due to a storm that left a blanket of snow over northwest New Mexico.

