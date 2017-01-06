School districts issue two-hour delays
School districts issue two-hour delays Local schools will start two-hours late today due to weather conditions Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2017/01/06/ccsd-issues-two-hour-delay-friday/96234388/ SHIPROCK - All schools in Bloomfield, Aztec, Farmington and Central Consolidated school district will be on a two-hour delayed start today due to inclement weather. In a letter Gene Schmidt, the Farmington superintendent, sent parents and staff in November, the district outlines reasons a delay could be issued.
