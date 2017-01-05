Red Cross office moves to Aztec, keep...

Red Cross office moves to Aztec, keeps mission

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Red Cross office moves to Aztec, keeps mission The local American Red Cross office moved from Farmington to Aztec to be closer to emergency management organizations. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2017/01/05/red-cross-office-moves-aztec-keeps-mission/96212840/ Amanda Kibel, left, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross, works on Thursday with volunteers Jasmine Johnson, Mariah Johnson and Mya Simon at the Red Cross office in Aztec.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aztec Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Mon 10 days remaining 694
Sexual Sun Julz 3
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Jan 8 Susanne M 7,114
News Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11) Dec 26 Hmmmm 155
News City's PUC approves electricity rate increase Dec 16 Solarman 7
News Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16) Dec 11 Me Me 22
Director? Dec '16 Question 3
See all Aztec Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aztec Forum Now

Aztec Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aztec Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Wall Street
 

Aztec, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,794,907

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC