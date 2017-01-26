New Mexico County to Update Water Infrastructure
The northwestern New Mexico city of Aztec will spend $3 million on water infrastructure projects, including some intended to provide relief to residents who have had to boil their water for months. The Daily Times reports that the San Juan County Commission approved a request from the city of Aztec to use $3 million intended for the Flora Vista wastewater system on other projects.
