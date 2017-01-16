The public can comment on the Environmental Assessment at the public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Aztec City Hall Meeting will review phase 2 of arterial route The public can comment on the Environmental Assessment at the public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Aztec City Hall Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2017/01/16/meeting-review-phase-2-arterial-route/96499948/ The south segment of the East Aztec Arterial Route is pictured Jan. 12. A public meeting dealing with phase 2 of the project is scheduled for Thursday. FARMINGTON - An upcoming meeting will allow residents to comment on the environmental assessment prepared for phase 2 of the East Aztec Arterial Route.

