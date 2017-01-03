Gun regulation proposals converge on ...

Gun regulation proposals converge on New Mexico Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

Currents in the national debate over gun regulations are converging on New Mexico as the state Legislature prepares to meet. A Republican state lawmaker pre-filed legislation this week to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a concealed carry license if they can meet essential requirements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aztec Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Wed Francisco 7,110
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Jan 2 2 weeks still left 687
News Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11) Dec 26 Hmmmm 155
Sexual Dec 17 RezDrunk 2
News City's PUC approves electricity rate increase Dec 16 Solarman 7
News Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16) Dec 11 Me Me 22
Director? Dec 10 Question 3
See all Aztec Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aztec Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for San Juan County was issued at January 05 at 4:57AM MST

Aztec Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aztec Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Aztec, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,679 • Total comments across all topics: 277,625,365

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC