DWI arrests made during holiday weekend
The arrests were part of the Winter Superblitz, a campaign to deter and prevent drunken driving in San Juan County. DWI arrests made during holiday weekend The arrests were part of the Winter Superblitz, a campaign to deter and prevent drunken driving in San Juan County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aztec Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Giving
|7,112
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Jan 2
|2 weeks still left
|687
|Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11)
|Dec 26
|Hmmmm
|155
|Sexual
|Dec 17
|RezDrunk
|2
|City's PUC approves electricity rate increase
|Dec 16
|Solarman
|7
|Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16)
|Dec 11
|Me Me
|22
|Director?
|Dec 10
|Question
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aztec Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC